Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

BZUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. 86 Research started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of BZUN stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $47.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

