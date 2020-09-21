Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $77.30 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.30.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $3,761,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,601,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,696,037.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $322,414.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,006.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,695 shares of company stock worth $8,757,407 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $365,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,318,000 after buying an additional 352,828 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.66. 471,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.22. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $78.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit