Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $77.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.30.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $3,761,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,601,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,696,037.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $322,414.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,006.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,695 shares of company stock worth $8,757,407 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $365,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,318,000 after buying an additional 352,828 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.66. 471,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.22. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $78.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

