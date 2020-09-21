BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Receives $30.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMCH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 85.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 21.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.21. 1,406,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.75. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

