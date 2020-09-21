Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

DHC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

