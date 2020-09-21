Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of OPRX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.23. 117,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,720. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $100,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock worth $650,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

