Brokerages Set Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Price Target at $2.50

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

SUPV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.92. 713,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,229. The firm has a market cap of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.52 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

