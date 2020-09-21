Brokerages Set Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $73.58

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.58.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

LOGI traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 705,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,547. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $76.53.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.8697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5,004.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 376,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after acquiring an additional 338,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 230,910 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

