Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $89.38

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 587,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 395,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $70.81. 942,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

