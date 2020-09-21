Brokerages Set Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) PT at €129.18

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €129.31 ($152.13).

SIE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of FRA:SIE traded down €5.48 ($6.45) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €112.16 ($131.95). The company had a trading volume of 3,303,774 shares. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($156.93). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.25.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

