Brokerages Set Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Price Target at GBX 273

Shares of Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 273 ($3.57).

SDRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

SDRY stock traded down GBX 19.20 ($0.25) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 132.70 ($1.73). The company had a trading volume of 2,332,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,657. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

