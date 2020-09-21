Brokerages Set VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) PT at $58.00

Shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $50.80. 48,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.94. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts forecast that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

