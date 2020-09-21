Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 149.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 232,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 99.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 71.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 556,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,661. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.11.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.