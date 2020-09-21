Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,903.33 ($51.00).

CWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,760 ($49.13) to GBX 3,940 ($51.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.31) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

CWK traded down GBX 182 ($2.38) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,368 ($44.01). 284,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,694 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,604.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a one year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 156.40 ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cranswick will post 15676.325911 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a GBX 43.70 ($0.57) dividend. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $16.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 7,164 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £3,572.80 ($4,668.50), for a total value of £25,595,539.20 ($33,445,105.45).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

