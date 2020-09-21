Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryolife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

CRY traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. 623,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,837. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.39 million, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. Cryolife has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryolife news, VP John E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,009.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cryolife in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cryolife by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryolife by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cryolife by 577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cryolife in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

