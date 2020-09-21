CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 975,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 811,205 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 1st quarter worth $11,859,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth $11,908,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,392,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.55. 1,188,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,995. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 1.31. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

