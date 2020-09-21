Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of DDAIF traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.56. 40,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of -184.14 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by ($0.24). Daimler had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Research analysts predict that Daimler will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

