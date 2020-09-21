Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.
Shares of DDAIF traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.56. 40,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of -184.14 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
