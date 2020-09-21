Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. 1,700,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,241. The stock has a market cap of $875.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.