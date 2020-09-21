Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.98 ($7.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEZ shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Deutz alerts:

Shares of Deutz stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) on Monday, hitting €4.51 ($5.31). The stock had a trading volume of 369,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.09 million and a P/E ratio of -11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €4.62 and a 200 day moving average of €4.00. Deutz has a twelve month low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of €6.19 ($7.28).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.