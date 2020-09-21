Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of DDS traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.11. 441,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,833. The company has a market capitalization of $740.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. Dillard’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $84.47.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.13 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 2,024.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 529.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 27.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 10.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

