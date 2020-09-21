Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE EOI opened at $14.83 on Monday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

