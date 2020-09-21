Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

