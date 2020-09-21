Eutelsat Communications SA (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eutelsat Communications SA (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EUTLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.76. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

