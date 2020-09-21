Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Gritstone Oncology stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 370,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,496. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $113.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

