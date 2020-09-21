IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of IDYA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 170,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 23.42 and a current ratio of 23.42. The firm has a market cap of $353.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,712.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 151.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,226,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after buying an additional 1,941,940 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,915,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 811,649 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $3,401,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,137,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

