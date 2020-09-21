Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Receives $92.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on INGR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

NYSE INGR traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.75. 603,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,281. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $16,943,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

