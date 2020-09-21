Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Receives $105.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,813 shares of company stock worth $16,212,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $65,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

