Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Receives $103.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

KAI traded down $5.88 on Monday, hitting $108.99. 57,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average is $96.03. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kadant will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 135.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 8.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Kadant by 48.1% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

