Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Kelly Partners Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting services to private businesses and clients, and families in Australia. The company offers accounting, bookkeeping, business succession and valuation, cash flow and document management, insurance, corporate and M&A advisory, philanthropy, property management, strategic planning, wealth protection structuring, tax and accounting compliance, financing, marketing advisory, and specialist and strategic tax consulting services.

