Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Kelly Partners Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94.
Kelly Partners Group Company Profile
Read More: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.