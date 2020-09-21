KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.00. 2,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.22. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $141.18.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

