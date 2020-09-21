Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. Livongo Health posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Livongo Health.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

LVGO stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.51. 2,047,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,328. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,900,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,432.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $6,114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,122,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 778,739 shares of company stock valued at $94,556,665. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter worth $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.