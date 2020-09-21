Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th.

TIGO traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.35. 188,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,343. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 621,263 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,035,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 189,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 444,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,101,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

