Myomo (NYSE:MYO) PT Raised to $8.00

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Colliers Secur. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Colliers Secur.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.32% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:MYO traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 918,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,503. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.21.
About Myomo
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.