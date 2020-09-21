Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:NOG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,105. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.