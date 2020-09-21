Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 192.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 49.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

OBNK traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. 52,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $476.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

