Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 192.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 49.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

OBNK traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. 52,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $476.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit