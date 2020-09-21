Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Par Pacific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Par Pacific by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 394,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,666. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

