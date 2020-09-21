PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report sales of $52.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.10 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $45.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $214.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.13 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $251.11 million, with estimates ranging from $242.21 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

PAR traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 323,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $10,134,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 284,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

