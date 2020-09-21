PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce $52.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.10 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $45.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $214.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.13 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $251.11 million, with estimates ranging from $242.21 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.21. 323,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,558. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $770.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 37.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 36.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

