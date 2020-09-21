Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 621.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 621.90 ($8.13).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSON. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 661 ($8.64) to GBX 654 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of LON PSON traded down GBX 14.70 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 484 ($6.32). 2,357,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 872.60 ($11.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 559.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 526.12.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pearson will post 5620.6306243 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

