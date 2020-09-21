Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Personalis in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

PSNL traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,251. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $751.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 1,315,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $66,648.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,822.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,042,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,871,216. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Personalis by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 530,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 477,674 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Personalis by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 278,443 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

