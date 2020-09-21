PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Receives $29.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

POL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PolyOne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PolyOne by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 999,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POL traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. 590,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,342. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

