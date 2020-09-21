Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,547.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. 17,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $132.76 million, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.08.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

