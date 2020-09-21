ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $24.60 Average PT from Brokerages

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,183. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $784.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

