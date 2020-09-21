PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from PSC Insurance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$2.33 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.63.
PSC Insurance Group Company Profile
