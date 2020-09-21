PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from PSC Insurance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$2.33 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.63.

PSC Insurance Group Company Profile

PSC Insurance Group Limited engages in the insurance services businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online direct general insurance, and third party claims management business; and retail commercial and wholesale insurance broking activities.

