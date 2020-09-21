SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.98.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 36.4% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SciPlay by 20.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 115,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SciPlay by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 528,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $6,295,000. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCPL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 944,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,532. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

