SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,061. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.76. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

