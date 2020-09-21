Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $36.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

STOK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of STOK traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 161,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.36. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $158,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 30,718 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $921,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

