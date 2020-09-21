Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.93.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $149.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

