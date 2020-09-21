WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.71-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS.

WEC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $94.86. 1,049,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $91.77. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.25.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

