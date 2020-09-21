Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MNP stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

