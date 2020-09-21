Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WAB traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,614. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.